Lockerbie families claim they were spied on by security services

Relatives of victims of the Lockerbie bombing have claimed over the years that their phones and correspondence were being monitored by the secret services. Now previously classified government files appear to confirm their suspicions. The files reveal the Thatcher administration was warned that the families were becoming increasingly organised and should be put under observation.

We speak to Aamer Anwar, lawyer for the family of Abdelbaset al- Megrahi, who was convicted of the Lockerbie bombing in 2001, and some of the Lockerbie families