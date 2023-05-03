Local elections: How people with a learning disability are trying to make sure their voice is heard

For the first time ever, voters will be required to show photographic ID such as a driving licence or passport, when they go to the polls in elections taking place in councils across England tomorrow.

More than eight thousand council seats are being contested

across 152 shire districts, 46 unitary authorities and 32 Metropolitan districts .

But across the country there’s one group of people for whom voting can still feel unwelcoming, inaccessible and hard to understand.

Ahead of the local elections, our reporter Ruben Reuter has been out to meet people with a learning disability who are trying to make sure their voices are heard.