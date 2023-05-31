Living by a ‘dying river’ – how pollution has put the Wye into decline

Now, there’s a call for urgent action to improve the health of the River Wye after tests showed a drop in important species like Atlantic salmon and white-clawed crayfish.

It’s meant Natural England has downgraded the environmental health of the river to “unfavourable declining”.

Conservationists say without significant intervention, the Wye may never recover.

They’re calling for a halt to any new intensive farming units in the area – saying manure from poultry is a key reason for the state of the river.