Life in a women’s refuge in the time of Covid-19

We have had access to one women’s refuge which has been inundated with calls from women desperate to escape living in lockdown with their abuser.

An emergency summit, led by the Prime Minister himself, will take place next week – on the agenda, the devastation caused by domestic violence. In the first three weeks of lockdown it has been reported that 14 women and two children have been killed.

The government says their summit will deliver an action plan to protect and support victims – and there’s no doubting the need. Calls to helplines are soaring.

We have had access to one women’s refuge which has been inundated with calls from women desperate to escape living in lockdown with their abuser.