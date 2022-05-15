Lethal Bizzle on David Cameron, racism and grime

He’s one of the founding fathers of Grime who got into a very public spat with David Cameron when he was Prime Minister about whether the music genre glorified violence.

Maxwell Owusu Ansah, better known as Lethal Bizzle, is considered a community role model alongside his work as a musician and entrepreneur.

He’s back with a new album, and we caught up with him in his native East London on top of the ArcelorMittal Orbit in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Producer: Hila May

Camera: Matt Symons, Alice Anderson

Editor: Katie Brown