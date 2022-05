The legendary jockey Lester Piggott has died at the age of 86 at his home in Switzerland.

He won almost 4,500 races including a record nine Derby victories in a career which spanned nearly half a century.

But it was not without controversy – he was sentenced to three years in jail after being convicted of multi million pound tax fraud in 1987.

Fellow jockeys described him as a hero and a legend who would never be forgotten.