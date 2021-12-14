Legislation necessary to regulate tech giants, says Tory MP

A joint parliamentary committee has today published its recommendations for what should be included in legislation to regulate tech giants.

The committee’s recommendations for the upcoming online safety bill include: outlawing the encouragement of self-harm content, creating a new offence of cyberflashing, and punishing tech platforms for hosting fraudulent adverts.

With the technology we use changing faster than the laws which govern them, there have long been concerns that this legislation won’t deliver the changes many are calling for.

We spoke to Damian Collins, who chaired the committee, and began by asking why he thought self-regulation had failed.