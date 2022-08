A Leeds university student has been sentenced to 34 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, after she returned to her homeland for a holiday.

Salma al-Shehab, who’s 34 and has two young children, was sentenced by a special terrorist court for having a Twitter account and for following and retweeting Saudi dissidents and activists.

We were joined by Abdullah Alaoudh from the US-based campaign group Democracy for the Arab World Now, whose father is a political prisoner in Saudi Arabia.