Leave.EU fined for breaching election law during referendum

The Brexit campaign group Leave.EU has been fined £70,000 for breaching election law during the 2016 EU referendum.

The Electoral Commission said the group failed to report “at least” £77,000 in its spending returns, taking it 10 per cent over the limit.

It has also referred the group’s chief executive to the police, saying it had “reasonable grounds to suspect” criminal offences.

The investigation did not find any evidence the group paid for services from Cambridge Analytica during the campaign period.