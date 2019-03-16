Leave campaigners march on Westminster to protest possible Brexit delays

Supporters of the Leave Means Leave campaign have set off on what they’re calling a ‘Brexit Betrayal’ March.

They’re being led by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, along with Labour MP Kate Hoey and her Conservative colleague Andrea Jenkyns.

There were scuffles with remain campaigners as the travellers embarked on the start of a 270 mile journey from Sunderland to Westminster.

Mr Farage says he won’t be completing the whole route.