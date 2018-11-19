Lawyers call for tougher rules for online dating

Lying about your age, about your weight, or using a more flattering photo from several years ago. That’s normal practice on dating sites, right? Well, maybe not, especially if it’s treated as sexual fraud. Lawyers are calling for tougher rules governing online dating, arguing that the internet makes it possible to deceive victims on a widespread scale, without regard to the suffering and emotional pain it could cause.

Minnie Stephenson has been talking to one woman who claims she was deceived.