Labour wins two emphatic by-elections, overturning large Tory majorities

The Labour Party may be thankful that, despite having to suspend two candidates over alleged anti-semitism, two emphatic overnight by-election victories mean they’ve ended the week with a pair of new MPs.

In Kingswood in south Gloucestershire, where the Conservatives were defending a majority of over 11,000, Labour won with a swing of over 16%.

And in the Northamptonshire seat of Wellingborough, Labour overturned a Conservative majority of over 18,000. The swing of over 28% was the second-highest Conservative-to-Labour swing in any by-election since World War Two.