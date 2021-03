Labour has said that Nicola Sturgeon should resign if she’s found to have breached the ministerial code.

It follows a leaked report from the committee investigating the handling of harassment allegations against Alex Salmond.

Ms Sturgeon has said she stands by “every word” of her evidence. The report is due to be published in full next week, when the verdict is also due of an Independent inquiry looking into whether the First Minster broke the ministerial code.