Labour are busy in Selby and Ainsty doing a victory lap after overturning a Tory majority of twenty thousand – a result that will send 25 year old Kier Mather to Westminster.

His namesake and party leader, Keir Starmer called the result a “cry for change” but must now work out what so attracted voters there, but failed to do so in such numbers in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Jane Dodge has been in North Yorkshire to assess the mood music.