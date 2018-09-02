Channel 4 News
2 Sep 2018

Labour must adopt full IHRA antisemitism definition, says Gordon Brown

“This stain must be removed”.

This was the warning from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who wants Labour to adopt a definition of antisemitism which has caused huge controversy within the party.

Although he avoided directly naming Jeremy Corbyn, it was clear who his remarks were aimed at.

Meanwhile the former chief rabbi has repeated his condemnation of the Labour leader, saying Jeremy Corbyn must “recant and repent” over his remarks on Zionism.