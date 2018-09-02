Labour must adopt full IHRA antisemitism definition, says Gordon Brown

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
“This stain must be removed”.
This was the warning from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who wants Labour to adopt a definition of antisemitism which has caused huge controversy within the party.
Although he avoided directly naming Jeremy Corbyn, it was clear who his remarks were aimed at.
Meanwhile the former chief rabbi has repeated his condemnation of the Labour leader, saying Jeremy Corbyn must “recant and repent” over his remarks on Zionism.