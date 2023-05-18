Channel 4 News
18 May 2023

Labour MPs call on Keir Starmer for ‘urgent action’ on racism

By

Martin Forde was the barrister appointed by Sir Keir Starmer to investigate allegations of racism, sexism and bullying within the Labour Party in the wake of its anti-semitism crisis.

His report accused the party of operating with a perception of a hierarchy of racism, where some forms of discrimination were taken more seriously than others.

Channel 4 News has exclusively seen a letter signed by Black MPs demanding urgent action from the labour leadership to tackle anti-black racism and implement his recommendations.