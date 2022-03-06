Channel 4 News Menu
6 Mar 2022

Labour calls for investigation into Evgeny Lebedev’s peerage

Boris Johnson has promised Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he will work with Britain’s allies to provide more defensive equipment to Ukraine – along with wider sanctions against Russia – saying that international support and admiration for Ukraine is growing every day.

Meanwhile, Labour has called for an investigation into claims that Mr Johnson helped to get a peerage for Russian businessman Evgeny Lebedev, despite accusations that there were concerns about security.

Claims which ministers have denied.