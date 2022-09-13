Channel 4 News Menu
13 Sep 2022

King Charles visits Northern Ireland as Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Scotland

Home Affairs Correspondent

The King has returned to London after visiting Northern Ireland. He visited here dozens of times, but this was his first visit as monarch. And the first by a British King for nearly eight decades.

He was welcomed by crowds here and senior political figures and attended a service of reflection for the late Queen.

He also received a message of condolence from the Speaker of Northern Ireland’s assembly who acknowledged the Queen’s vital role in reconciliation after The Troubles and helping secure a lasting peace.