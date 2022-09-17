King Charles greets crowds in London ahead of Queen’s funeral on Monday

Final preparations are underway here at Buckingham Palace for Monday’s funeral, which will be one of the biggest gatherings of world royalty and politicians in the UK for decades.

Many of those leaders are already here in London. Some paid their respects earlier at the Queen’s Lying-In-State, while members of the public continue to queue for many hours for their chance to enter Westminster Hall.

And there was a surprise for some in the line earlier today when the King and Prince of Wales went on a walkabout, to thank them.