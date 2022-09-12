King Charles and his siblings walk behind Queen’s coffin

This afternoon, the Queen’s coffin was moved from here past tens of thousands of people lining the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral where it will lie at rest.

Tomorrow the coffin will fly to London, where it will eventually lie in state in Westminster Hall until the funeral a week from today.

A service of prayer and reflection was held at St.Giles and members of the public will be able to file past to say their goodbyes.

In a few minutes, the Queen’s children will hold a vigil by her side.

It is in Scotland where the Queen died. It is here where the public got their first opportunity to pay their respects and see the royal family united in sorrow and braced for the future.

But the day didn’t pass without a small element of protest in the crowd.