Khan says solving London knife crime could take a decade

He was described as “ruthless in his efforts to kill”: today, 18-year-old Jonathan Abora was sentenced to life in prison for killing Israel Ogunsola, also 18. His conviction follows a week in which the number of teenagers killed by a knife or a gun in London rose to 22. The city’s mayor Sadiq Khan today warned it could take up to ten years to solve the capital’s knife crime problem and blamed cuts in policing and public services.