Keir Starmer says he’s ‘a man who can’t stand injustice’ as Labour face pressure in polls

In just two days voters in many parts of the country will go to the ballot box to elect mayors and local councils across England, national parliaments in Scotland and Wales, as well as two by-elections.

Off the back of some grim polls, Labour is now ‘managing expectations’.

The party’s leader Sir Keir Starmer spent the day in north Wales on the campaign trail.

He spoke to us earlier and we asked him what exactly he meant by taking “responsibility” if, as looks likely, Labour loses the Hartlepool by-election.