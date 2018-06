For so many looking from a distance at Grenfell, there was the frustration of not knowing what to do to help. The actress Kathy Burke decided to edit a book – called ’24 Stories’ in tribute to the 24 floors at Grenfell Tower – full of different writers talking about hope, community and positivity. She has done it to help raise funds for people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorders. I spoke to her a little earlier and I asked her about the optimistic tone of the book.