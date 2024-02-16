Kate Kniveton MP on family court barring her ex-husband, a former minister, from seeing their child

A former Conservative Minister has been banned by a High Court judge from having any direct contact with his child.

The ruling followed an earlier family court finding that Andrew Griffiths, who was minister for small business until 2018, had raped, abused and coercively controlled his former wife.

The child’s mother, Kate Kniveton, took over from her ex-husband as MP for Burton, in Staffordshire, when he was forced to step down.

We have been speaking to Kate, in her first broadcast interview, and the barrister who represented her in this landmark case, Dr Charlotte Proudman.