Justin Welby on free speech, Rwanda and partygate

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby responded to the Sue Gray report on Twitter this week saying: “Standards in public life are the glue that holds us together – we need to rediscover them and abide by them.” It drew an angry response from Tories such as Zac Goldsmith.

This followed his fierce criticism last Easter of government plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, which he called opposite to “the nature of God”.

We spoke to the Archbishop at Lambeth Palace for the Ways to Change the World podcast. Here’s some of the conversation.