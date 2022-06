There was a gold carriage, there were flags and an all-star cast.

The Royals are among the crowds watching this afternoon’s Jubilee parade, staged against the backdrop of Buckingham palace, with a spectacular finale including Ed Sheeran singing the national anthem.

The pageant – featuring around 10,000 people – began the 3km route at Horse Guards Parade before heading down Whitehall to Admiralty Arch, then along the Mall to Buckingham Palace and returning through Birdcage Walk.