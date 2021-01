Boris Johnson has given a personal apology for the 100,000 lives lost to Covid in the UK.

The latest 24-hour figures show a further 1,631 people have died, bringing the official UK total to 100,162. And there have been more than 20,0000 new cases.

Another 279,757 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday, meaning that 6.8 million people have now received their first jab.

The UK now has one of the highest death-to-population figures in the world.