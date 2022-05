Boris Johnson has changed the rules on the ministerial code, allowing ministers to apologise instead of having to resign if they breach the rules.

The prime minister is facing his own investigation into whether he broke the code by telling MPs there were no lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Amid the growing backlash on the Tory benches, one MP has quit as a ministerial aide and another has submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership.