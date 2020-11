Over three weeks this summer, lurid details of the debauched lifestyle of the Hollywood actor Johnny Depp were revealed in a libel action at London’s High Court.

Mr Depp had gone to court after the Sun newspaper accused him of assaulting his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Today, the Judge said the Sun story was “substantially true”. Mr Depp’s lawyers called the decision “bewildering”.

A warning: This report contains some upsetting details.