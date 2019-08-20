John Barnes: ‘What is more harmful for the black community? Pogba being racially abused on Twitter, or the fact young black kids in inner cities can’t get jobs.’

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United teammates have called for action against social media trolls after he was racially abused online.

The World Cup winning French midfielder had his penalty saved last night in a premier league match against Wolves. He then faced a torrent of racist abuse on social media – becoming the third player in England this week to do so.

Last month, football’s anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out revealed a report showing incidents of racist abuse increased by 43% last season.

Former England footballer John Barnes spoke to Channel 4 News about whether racism in football was now discussed more because it has gone online.