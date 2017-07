Not simply a story of systemic failures past, abuse inside Jersey’s care system could still be happening today. A long-awaited report into hundreds of shocking claims of abuse and mistreatment has found that, for decades, children were left powerless, “effectively abandoned in the care system”. It branded the authorities an “ineffectual and neglectful substitute parent” for children in care, and declared that the notorious Haut de la Garenne home should be demolished.