Conservative MP Jamie Wallis has become the first member of the UK’s parliament to come out as transgender.

The South Wales MP made the announcement in a social media post where he also said a man had blackmailed him by threatening to “out” him to his family.

The announcement was praised by MPs of all parties and the prime minister hailed his “bravery”.

Jamie Wallis said he has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and is comfortable being referred to with the pronouns ‘he’ and ‘him’.