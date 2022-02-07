‘It’s fair to criticise Carrie Johnson on No 10 parties’, says Times columnist

A new political biography has been doing the rounds, alleging that the prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson has been waging undue influence over her husband’s decision making.

One minister said it was a smear campaign by “bitter ex officials”, insisting Ms Johnson had played no role in government.

We spoke to Conservative MP Caroline Nokes, one of those who’s called on Mr Johnson to resign over the Partygate scandal, and Rachel Sylvester from The Times.

We began by asking whether there was sexism in the treatment of Carrie Johnson.