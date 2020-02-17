The environment secretary George Eustice today linked extreme weather events to what he said was “the nature of climate change” and added that the government had not been caught off guard by the floods caused by Storm Dennis.

But how far can we link weather events like Storm Ciara, earlier this month, and Storm Dennis to the climate emergency?

We’re joined by Professor Hannah Cloke who is an expert in forecasting natural hazards at Reading University – and also an independent scientific advisor to government and humanitarian agencies.