‘It works as a suppression system, it works to subvert the will of the people’ – Professor David Carroll

When Professor David Carroll asked for Cambridge Analytica to release the information they held about him, it led to a legal battle and his story being documented in the ‘The Great Hack’ documentary.

After a four-year battle we were able to finally reveal his data to him as part of our #DeterringDemocracy investigation.

Channel 4 News exclusively obtained a vast cache of data used by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign on almost 200 million American voters, including David Carroll.

