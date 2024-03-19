Israel: Why anti-war opposition minority are considered ‘traitors’

While opposition to Israel’s conduct in Gaza is voiced around the world, in Israel support for the war is still strong, but we speak to one of only two people imprisoned for refusing to serve in the army.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told his fellow politicians they need to stand united against the United States, as it cautions against an offensive in Rafah.

Mr Netanyahu has sent a delegation to the US to discuss Israel’s planned military operation in Gaza’s southern city, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering.