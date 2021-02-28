Israel and vaccines. A template for Britain?

Israel, like us, is easing out of a third lockdown and like us, has ensured the most vulnerable are vaccinated. But Israel is also far ahead of us in its vaccination drive – and is now using vaccine passports as it opens gyms, bars and restaurants – as it attempts to get back to normal. Our foreign affairs correspondent, Jonathan Rugman, explains the bumps along Israel’s road, as it battles vaccine hesitancy amongst the young, the flouting of rules from religious groups and the lack of support towards the Palestinians. Is Israel’s vaccination programme a sign of hope for Britain?

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.