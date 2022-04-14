ISIS ‘Beatle’ found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.

A jury in the US has found one of the British jihadists known as the ISIS ‘Beatles’ guilty of hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.

El Shafee Elsheikh was said to be ‘the lifeblood’ of the deadly hostage-taking terror cell who were named after the band by their captives because they were all British.

12 former hostages were able to testify in court in Virginia against Elsheikh who was accused of terrorism and causing the death of four American hostages including James Foley and Steven Sotloff.

Emily Wither reports.