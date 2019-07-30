Is Wales really becoming indy-curious?

Boris Johnson may have given himself a new title of Minister for the Union, but how United is the Kingdom?

In Wales, where he was today, the Tories are out in front in the latest opinion poll.

But many in the Welsh independence movement see his premiership as the perfect gift for their campaign.

A no-deal Brexit puts new pressures on Scotland and Northern Ireland, could it change the game in Wales too?

Just this weekend thousands gathered to march for independence, so how indy-curious is Wales?