Is the four-day working week the future?

In today’s episode, we speak to one of the researchers behind the four-day week trial. Does it really work, and could it soon be coming to an office near you?

Are you sick of the five day grind? How does a four-day week sound?

Around the world, companies are trailing the four-day week, with one study in Iceland proving to be an “overwhelming success”. Researchers said that the trials, in which workers were paid the same amount for shorter hours, showed that productivity remained the same or even improved in most workplaces.

In today’s episode, we speak to one of the researchers behind that trial, as well as to a company in Scotland where they have already switched to a four-day week. Does it really work, and could it soon be coming to an office near you?

Sources: WBTV, ITN

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.