Is Brexit damaging the NHS?

In the week that Boris Johnson was slapped down by the Prime Minister for demanding a bigger Brexit dividend for the NHS, three pro remain groups have banded together to claim the health service is already being damaged by Britain’s looming exit from the EU. They’ve released figures which they say show that the number of nurses from the EU applying to work in the NHS has dropped by 96 per cent since the referendum vote in June 2016.

Jenny Longden reports from Reading.