For most of us, an invasion of rats is the stuff of nightmares, but now the invasion of the rodents has become a grim reality.

Pest control companies across the UK have reported a rise in rats in residential areas during lockdown.

With their usual foraging spots less fruitful as restrictions shut restaurants and offices, the rat underworld has infiltrated our worlds.

We sent our correspondent Minnie Stephenson to face her own fear of rats.

A warning: rodents do feature heavily in this report.