Institutional racism in Met ‘worse now’ than after Macpherson inquiry, says former officer

As the fourth child of immigrants from the Punjab, Parm Sandhu barely spoke English as a child. She was forced into marriage, but eventually fled to London, where she joined the Metropolitan Police.

In a memoir, Black and Blue, to be published next week, she recounts her extraordinary journey through the ranks, becoming Scotland Yard’s most senior ethnic minority woman, as chief superintendent.

But she tells us her 30 year career was marred by repeated sexism and racism, which eventually led to her suing the force. Last year they agreed a financial settlement with her. This is her first television interview since then.