Inside the three-year courtroom battle between a Tory donor and former MP

They’re called SLAPPs – legal actions brought by the super rich, “intended to harass, intimidate or financially exhaust opponents.” As the government tries to crack down on those lawsuits, a Conservative MP has accused one of the party’s own donors of using a SLAPP to target her.

The telecoms millionaire Mohamed Amersi brought legal actions against Charlotte Leslie, a former MP and boss of the influential Conservative Middle East Council.

Now, in her first TV interview, she talks about the impact of the years-long legal battle, which ended with Judges throwing out the case.