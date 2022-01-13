Inside the military-style training camp for anti-vaxxers

Anti-vaxxers are often profoundly mistrustful of all institutions and many now believe that the pandemic was a hoax designed to curtail our freedoms.

A new group, that appears to have been founded last month, has started organising military style training sessions around the country via a messaging app.

Members say they want to plan for direct action against the police, vaccination centres, politicians and anybody else deemed to be complicit.

In this special report, we went to their most recent gathering at a country park in Staffordshire.

Producer: Luke Denne.