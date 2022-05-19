Inside Swinfen Hall Prison: The mum reaching out to violent criminals

They are young men, teenagers or barely into their twenties, already serving years in prison for serious violent offences, including murder.

But the new governor of HMP Swinfen Hall in Staffordshire is determined they can still change, that the violence which has dominated their lives can end before they go back out into the world.

We were given exclusive access to the prison to see its new rehabilitation programme in action and were able to meet the prisoners trying to face up to the reality of their crimes and a mother, bereaved by knife violence, who’s helping them do it.

Producer: Faye Clark

Camera: Devron Callender