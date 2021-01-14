Inside a vaccination centre persuading the Muslim community Covid vaccines are safe

Fake news on the vaccine is an issue in the US, but also in the UK.

But for a return to normality to have a fighting chance, the vast majority of people need to take up the vaccine. And that means overcoming the dizzying array of misinformation out there which is making some people too confused or suspicious to agree to it.

In the first of our new series ‘Fake World’, we visited one vaccination centre in Birmingham which is reaching out to the local Muslim community in the hope of persuading them it’s safe.