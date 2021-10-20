Inside a UK hospital ‘nearly 99% full’ amid Covid fears

For the eighth day in a row, new cases of Covid-19 have gone over the 42,000 mark. The latest government figures show that in the last 24 hours there were 49,139 new positive cases.

And 179 people died within 28 days of a positive test.

There are now 7,891 people in hospital with Covid.

In England, the government is under increasing pressure to bring in Plan B – back to masks, social distancing and working from home.

Warnings have already been issued that hospitals are in some places reaching capacity.

We have been at the Northumbria Emergency Care Hospital.