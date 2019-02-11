Insects decline threatens ‘catastrophic collapse of nature’s ecosystems’

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Pesticides, pollution and climate change are all wiping out insects at an alarming rate – so much, that a new global review says they could vanish within a century, threatening a “catastrophic collapse of nature’s ecosystems”.
The scientists are calling for an urgent overhaul of the agricultural industry, warning that “unless we change our ways of producing food, insects as a whole will go down the path of extinction in a few decades”.