Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
8m
11 Feb 2019

Insects decline threatens ‘catastrophic collapse of nature’s ecosystems’

By

Pesticides, pollution and climate change are all wiping out insects at an alarming rate – so much, that a new global review says they could vanish within a century, threatening a “catastrophic collapse of nature’s ecosystems”.

The scientists are calling for an urgent overhaul of the agricultural industry, warning that “unless we change our ways of producing food, insects as a whole will go down the path of extinction in a few decades”.