Information Commissioner finds Cambridge Analytica had ‘disturbing disregard for personal privacy’

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
It’s a probe unprecedented in scale, time and complexity. For months the Information Commissioner’s office has been investigating companies across the world and all of Britain’s political parties. Today Elizabeth Denham reported back to MPs.
She told them she was still working through more than 52 billion pages of data seized from Cambridge Analytica. In the meantime, she said new rules were now needed to regulate Facebook and the other social media giants. Our Correspondent Andy Davies reports.